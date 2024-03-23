Higham Common Road Barnsley: Two people dead after crash at crossroads

Emergency services were called at around 2pm today
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 16:17 GMT
Two people have tragically died following a crash at a crossroads in Barnsley this afternoon, Saturday, March 23.

Emergency services were called at around 2pm to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles at the junction of Barugh Green Road, Cawthorne Road and Higham Common Road.

Two people have tragically died following a collision at the Barugh Green crossroads in Barnsley. File photo
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued shortly after 4pm: "Officers are currently attending alongside the fire and ambulance services. Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene."

"The crossroad junction which includes Cawthorne Road, Barugh Green Road and Higham Common Road is currently closed.

"We expect road closures to remain in place for a long period of time while emergency services conduct their work. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.

