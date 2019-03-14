High winds blow roof of Sheffield homes as Storm Gareth continues to batter city

This was the scene on a Sheffield street after high winds in Storm Gareth damaged a roof on a row of houses.

A shared roof on a row of three homes on Sands Close, Gleadless Valey, lifted off on Thursday morning as winds continue to batter the city.

Storm damage on the flat roof of houses at Sands Close in Gleadless. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Thursday and carried out ‘emergency repairs’ and made the buildings safe.

Sheffield Council said it did not own the properties.

