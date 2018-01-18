High visibility police patrols underway after shootings in Sheffield

High visibility police patrols are underway in Sheffield today after two shootings in Sheffield.

Police chiefs ordered the extra patrols after two firearm incidents in the city on the same day.

The first was reported at 6.55pm on Tuesday after shots were fired towards Jigga's on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, after a car pulled up outside.

At around 10.30pm that night, a silver Ford Focus C-Max pulled onto Windy House Lane at the junction with Queen Mary Road, Manor, and shots were fired at the vehicle.

Four men in the car jumped out and fled.

Detectives are looking at possible links between the two incidents.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There haven't been any arrests and investigations remain ongoing into the incidents.

"Uniformed officers are conducting high visibility patrols in the areas and these will continue in the coming days."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.