High visibility police patrols ordered on Sheffield estate after spate of shootings

High visibility police patrols are being carried out on a Sheffield estate in the wake of three shootings in three months.

Police chiefs have ordered the patrols of Woodthorpe to continue for a number of days following the third gun attack on the estate in as many months.

On Monday night a 17-year-old boy was shot at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South.

He was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and was in a serious but stable condition last night.

The attack came after a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in nearby Chadwick Road on May 8.

Three weeks earlier a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg in Nodder Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson said: "A number of enquiries are already underway, and I would ask anyone who may have been in and around the vicinity of the Premier convenience store on Nodder Road, to please make contact with us.

"At this time, there isn’t any evidence to suggest there is a connection to any previous incidents in the Woodthorpe area, however we are in the very early stages of the investigation.

"Until we have ascertained all of the facts and fully understand the circumstances, we are keeping an open mind as to the motive of the attack."

He added: "However I understand how alarming this incident will be for members of the local community. High visibility police patrols have been deployed into the area and will remain throughout today and over the coming days."

Anyone in the area around the time of the incident or who saw any suspicious activity should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 989 of June 11.