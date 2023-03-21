News you can trust since 1887
High Street Sheffield: Boy, 15, knocked off stolen motorbike during police chase in city centre

A boy, aged 15, was knocked off a stolen motorbike during a police chase in Sheffield.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed at around 9pm yesterday after being “informed about a suspicious motorcycle riding on the pedestrian areas in Sheffield city centre”.

Checks revealed the bike to have been stolen from neighbouring West Yorkshire.

It is reported that the boy riding the bike attempted to flee from officers but was prevented “with the use of low speed tactical contact which knocked him from the bike”. The boy then ran off.

A boy, aged 15, was knocked from a stolen motorbike during a police chase in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Bobby Anwar)
South Yorkshire Police said a teenager was arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

In a statement, the force said: “At about 9pm yesterday (Monday, March 20), we were informed about a suspicious motorcycle riding on the pedestrian areas in Sheffield city centre.

“Initial checks revealed the motorcycle to be an outstanding stolen motorcycle from the West Yorkshire force area.

“On arrival, the rider attempted to flee but was prevented from doing so with the use of low speed tactical contact which knocked him from the bike. After a short foot chase, a 15-year-old boy from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

“He has since been released as enquiries continue.”