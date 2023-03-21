A boy, aged 15, was knocked off a stolen motorbike during a police chase in Sheffield.

A boy, aged 15, was knocked from a stolen motorbike during a police chase in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Bobby Anwar)

In a statement, the force said: “At about 9pm yesterday (Monday, March 20), we were informed about a suspicious motorcycle riding on the pedestrian areas in Sheffield city centre.

“Initial checks revealed the motorcycle to be an outstanding stolen motorcycle from the West Yorkshire force area.

“On arrival, the rider attempted to flee but was prevented from doing so with the use of low speed tactical contact which knocked him from the bike. After a short foot chase, a 15-year-old boy from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

