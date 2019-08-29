High Street giant Next opens new branch at Doncaster's Lakeside Village
High Street retail giant Next has opened a new branch at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village.
The store, which is in the unit of the previous Next Outlet store, offers exciting, beautifully designed and excellent quality clothing and homeware.
Read More
At the Next Outlet store, customers can save up to 50% off the original selling price on women’s, men’s and children’s clothing. There are also fantastic savings on sofas, furniture and home accessories.
Customers can also collect orders from the store and return Directory parcels too.
Di Rogers, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Next back to the centre. It was always a well-loved store and we know that our customers will be happy to have it back!
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“This is the second store to open at Lakeside Village within the last month which is great news for our customers.”
As well as offering plenty of choice, Lakeside Outlet Shopping also has 920 free parking places, a selection of places to enjoy a meal or drink, a play area for children and a series of special family events throughout the year.
For further information and the latest news about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.