Snow has fallen at High Green Musical Theatre Group – and the word is that its annual apple-biting top-notch festive pantomime is the fairest in the land.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a time-honoured classic and this year’s cast will be putting their own spin on the story of true love triumphing over evil. Like all good pantomimes, there will be thrills and spills along the way; Snow White will fall for the evil Queen Evelyn’s tricks whilst the dwarfs try to protect her.