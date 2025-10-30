A Sheffield mum has spoken of her heartbreak over her son, who recently had both legs amputated, being left “a prisoner in his own home”.

Karen Grayson, says her son has been trapped inside the flat for months because Sheffield City Council has not installed a ramp or other disability adaptations to allow him access to and from his Parson Cross home.

“He can’t get out of the house at all, he’s trapped,” she said.

The fire service has reportedly told her son, who wishes to remain anonymous, that the situation is a serious fire hazard, as he is unable to exit the property in an emergency and is a smoker.

Inside, the problems continue - his wheelchair does not fit through the kitchen doorway, leaving him confined to just one room.

Karen, who lives in Derbyshire, said she makes the journey to bring him food once a week because he cannot get to the shops or cook for himself.

“I’ve had to put a microwave in his bedroom so he can at least heat meals. No one should have to live like that,” she said.

While recovering from surgery in hospital, the man fell into £900 rent arrears, which the council has allegedly told him must be paid before he can be considered for a move.

“That’s money he simply doesn’t have,” his mum said.

“He couldn’t pay while he was in hospital, and now he’s being punished for it.”

Two alternative council properties have been offered, but both were deemed unsuitable by the family.

The first, in Darnall, was too far from Karen, who is his main caregiver and is also disabled.

“If he moved that far, he’d have no one,” she said.

The second property, on Abbeydale Road, was closer to family but “in an awful state,” she said.

“There was mould in every room and big steps up to the door.

“I was told it could take six months to a year to get a ramp fitted, and that he’d have to clean the mould himself. How can someone in his condition do that?”

Karen said the situation is taking a huge toll on both of them.

“He rings me crying all the time. It’s breaking me to see him like this - no parent should have to,” she said.

“He’s stuck in one room, with no life or independence. It’s absolutely disgusting how he’s been left.”

She added: “He’s not asking for anything fancy - just a safe, adapted home so he can have a life again.”

Sheffield City Council told the Star:

Officers continue to engage with the tenant and his family, offering advice and exploring his housing options based on his circumstances. The tenant previously held a Health and Housing priority due to the unsuitability of his current property, but this was removed after he declined multiple offers that were assessed as suitable for his needs.

The council remains committed to supporting the tenant and has discussed alternative housing routes, including private renting and registering with other providers.

Council teams continue to work with the tenant and his family to identify a sustainable solution that meets his needs, including support to help him remain in his home.