Friends and supporters of a man found guilty of a brutal Doncaster murder have raced to defend him.

Dad-of-four and businessman Steven Ling launched a sustained and brutal attack on Mateusz Chojnowski at the rear of The Salutation pub in the city centre in July, causing his victim “catastrophic” injuries and was yesterday found guilty of murder.

But within moments of the verdict being passed, supporters and friends were using the hashtage #FreeLing and defending the 38-year-old of Westwoodside, who was high on cocaine and booze when he carried out the killing of Mateusz, a Polish national.

Murderer Steven Ling is facing life behind bars for a brutal Doncaster city centre killing.

Ling repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on Mateusz after he found him inside his car at the rear of the pub following a night out.

One of Ling’s supporters described him as “kind and honourable” while another wrote: “He’s a nice guy.”

Another added: “He was decent and hardworking”.

One supporter posted that Mateusz’s death was “instant karma” and added: “Let's hope this is a deterrent to other like minded people.”

Another posted that Mateusz “deserved it” and another said: “The guy shouldn’t have been stealing other’s property, how is he being painted as innocent? He got the kicking he deserved.”

Ling “should have been given a medal” posted another.

Another wrote: “You clearly don’t know this guy. What’s happened has happened but he never intended to kill him - we have all done stuff in drink.”

But others raced to condemn the murderer, with one posting: “He is the ultimate low life here and he will pay the price with his sentence for taking a man’s life.”

Replying to one supporter who said the attack was manslaughter, one post read: “Don't think it's manslaughter when you beat up a man and keep coming back to attack him even more do you? This guy is a murderer.”

Another wrote: “Cowardly behaviour and deserves life for taking a life.”

"Wow these comments,” wrote another. “I’m all for giving someone a shoeing for stealing/attempting to rob my personal belongings but to kill a man? Nah, justice has been served.”

Another wrote: “Some of the comments here have left me quite gobsmacked. If you think that someone on the rob deserved to be beaten to death with multiple fractures to his face and skull by a man coked off his head then you really need help. Not like this guy landed one unlucky punch.”

Mateusz, 28, was found seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Saturday 2 July.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Ling, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, was captured on CCTV, launching a violent and sustained assault, lasting around 20 minutes.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman said: “Throughout his trial, Ling has claimed that he did not intend to kill Mateusz that day. I am pleased that the jury has seen through that lie and found him guilty of Mateusz’s murder.