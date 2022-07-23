Herringthorpe Valley Road: Traffic chaos in Rotherham neighbourhood following crash leading to closure of road

Motorists are being asked to avoid an area of Rotherham this morning, following a crash which is affecting several roads.

By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 11:22 am

The collision took place on Herringthorpe Valley Road, East Herringthorpe, just beyond the junction for Ridgeway, earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “A number of other roads are affected including Mowbray St and Broadway East.

“Please avoid the area & plan alternative routes.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The collision took place on Herringthorpe Valley Road, East Herringthorpe, just beyond the junction for Ridgeway, earlier today.

Read More

Read More
Iconic David Bowie mural in Sheffield city centre stripped off by conservationis...

South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide further information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

RotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police