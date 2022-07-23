The collision took place on Herringthorpe Valley Road, East Herringthorpe, just beyond the junction for Ridgeway, earlier today.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “A number of other roads are affected including Mowbray St and Broadway East.
“Please avoid the area & plan alternative routes.”
Read More
Read MoreIconic David Bowie mural in Sheffield city centre stripped off by conservationis...
South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide further information.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.