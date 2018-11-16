Heroin-addicted serial shoplifter stole a coat in Ripley to pay off a drug debt

A heroin-plagued serial thief who told a court she is suffering with throat cancer has received a community order after she stole a coat to pay off a drug debt.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 16 how Angela Lane, 45, of Beighton Street, Ripley, stole the coat from Peacocks store on High Street, in Ripley.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Miss Lane was in Peacocks on October 3 and took the coat valued at £20 and left without paying and was identified by CCTV and the property was recovered.”

Lane told police she had gone into the store and had intended to steal the coat so it could sold on because she had an outstanding drug debt.

Jobless Lane, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft which was committed while she is still subject to a community order for a previous shop theft.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod said Lane apologised to police and she was tearful, upset and regretful.

Mr McLeod added that Lane has been trying to cope with a heroin addiction and she suffers relapses.

He also revealed that Lane has been battling throat cancer and this is another reason why she recently relapsed into drug use.

Lane, who is on benefits, told the court: “It’s cancerous cells and I’m waiting to be booked in to have laser treatment.”

Magistrates sentenced Lane to a six month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £20 compensation and £30 costs.