'Heroes' from Sheffield mosque praised after rescuing women from burning flat

A group of men from a Sheffield mosque have been hailed as 'heroes' for rescuing two women from a burning flat.

A witness living in the flat below told how the quartet rushed to help after the blaze broke out at the first-floor apartment in Broomhill shortly before midnight last night.

She said they had climbed a wall and grabbed a ladder to reach the terrified pair before helping them to safety via a window.

The homes at Severn Court on Severn Road are all occupied by residents aged 55 and over.

Pam Copas, who lives there, said it was not the first time members of the Muslim Welfare House of Sheffield, a neighbouring mosque and community centre, had come to their aid.

"If it hadn't been for their brave actions last night those women may well have died," said the 75-year-old, who works as a medical secretary at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

"They're all heroes and we believe they deserve recognition.

"They're lovely people who always try to help us out by clearing the paths when it snows."

Pam's son Russell Thomas was also full of praise for members of the mosque and what they did for his mother and other residents.

"They always look after their neighbours, making sure they're OK," he said.

"They've proven themselves to be impeccable neighbours on many occasions and last night they were literally heroes."

A pensioner was arrested this morning on suspicion of starting the fire, and an investigation is under way into the cause.

The Star has attempted to contact the mosque.