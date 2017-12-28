Hero Sheffield teenager rushed to man's aid who fell and broke pelvis on black ice

A selfless Sheffield teenager rushed to the aid of a man who broke his pelvis, waited with him for an ambulance and then finished his paper round.

Hero Curtis Maltby, aged 17, of Crosspool, found 64-year-old John Islip laid on the cold pavement in excruciating pain after he fell on some black ice.

Curtis was out delivering The Star on his morning paper round when he found John on the floor after he slipped on black ice breaking his pelvis. Picture Dean Atkins/The Star

The teenager, who is awake and at GT News & Booze on Sandygate Lane every morning before school at 7am to deliver The Star, waited with John for two hours while an ambulance came to take him to hospital.

Despite the freezing early morning temperatures, he gave his own jacket to the self-employed plumber and made sure he kept talking to him - something he learned attending Scouts.

Curtis even walked the 64-year-old's dog back to his Ranmoor home and alerted his son Will to let him know about the fall.

And after making sure John got into the ambulance in one piece, Curtis finished his paper round not to annoy residents' waiting for their daily paper.

He was late for school but teachers were 'very understanding' and recorded his mark on the register as an 'authorised absence'.

But the humble Tapton School Sixth Form student doesn't class himself as a hero and only wishes that other people would do the same.

"I was one of the people who helped - it was a team effort," he stressed.

"I was on my bike and I saw this man lying on the floor with his dog - he was in some pain and I went over to him. I had to be careful because it was really slippy.

"I flagged a car down and we rang an ambulance. There was a woman who came out with blankets and loads of people were stopping to see if they could help.

"All I knew was I needed to keep talking to him. It was absolutely freezing and we needed to keep him conscious. He had his dog with him so I took him home and then rang his son to come and see him."

A First Responder car arrived at the scene on Tom Lane after an hour and 45 minutes. But the call was quickly ungraded the call to a more serious incident and an ambulance arrived 15 minutes later to take John to the Northern General Hospital.

An X-ray confirmed he had broke his pelvis in three places and underwent a successful surgery last week. The doctors deemed him well enough to spend Christmas at home and is now resting up on crutches.

Curtis, who hopes to go to university in the future, added: "I hope John makes a full recovery - it didn't look good."

John's son Will was in asleep in bed on his day off when he received the call from Curtis.

"I jumped out of bed and rushed straight to him and found Curtis and another woman had wrapped my dad up in coats and blankets," he said.

"Curtis was absolutely fantastic - we're so grateful he came to my dad's aid. He had his paper round to finish and school but his first priority was staying with him."

A spokesman at James Retail Ltd, the firm who own GT News said: "We're so proud of Curtis and he went above and beyond in helping John after his fall."