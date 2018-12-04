Hero risks his LIFE to drag man out of a burning Sheffield flat

A heroic passer-by risked his life to save a man from a burning Sheffield flat fire.

Jonathan Bush was on his way to work when he passed the burning block of flats on Bowden Wood Close, Darnall.

Flat fire in Sheffield

With smoke billowing out of the windows, Jonathan rushed into the block of six flats to alert them to the fire.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) paramedic helped evacuate the residents out of the property before racing to the top floor of the flat.

Jonathan said that the smoke was so dense that there was only around a foot or so of clear off the ground.

Despite the dangerous conditions, Jonathan was able to find the occupant and drag him out of the flat before helping him down the stairs and out of the building.

The paramedic has now been honoured with a Chief Executive’s Commendation for his bravery during the fire on Saturday, April 21.

Jonathan was presented with his award during the annual Star Awards on Friday, November 23, which honours those who go the extra mile for patients and colleagues.

A YAS spokesperson said: “This was an incredibly brave act as Jonathan risked his own life to go into a burning building and save the life of an occupant, as well as preventing harm to other residents, some of whom had children, by helping them to evacuate the building quickly and safely.”

hief Executive Rod Barnes said: “The awards are an important opportunity to say thank you to some of our staff for all they have done and achieved. Without their passion and dedication we wouldn’t be able to achieve what we do. It was a privilege to hear some really amazing and inspiring examples of where people have gone above and beyond in acts of bravery and commitment.”

Chairman Kath Lavery said: “The dedication and commitment of our staff is without boundaries and I was delighted to see so many at the event to celebrate this success. It is vital that we take time to recognise the outstanding contribution of our staff and thank them for the care they have given to the people of Yorkshire.”