Hero off-duty Sheffield nurse saves collapsed man who had taken 'zombie drug' spice

A hero off-duty nurse sprung into action to save a man who had collapsed after taking the 'zombie drug' spice in Sheffield city centre.

Laura Holmes had been on a shopping trip with her two baby boys and was waiting for a tram outside the Cathedral to go and pick up her daughter from school in Hillsborough.

Spice users are becoming more commonplace in Sheffield city centre.

But drama unfolded before her eyes when she noticed a man aged in his 40s slumped over and unresponsive on a bench in front of her.

The off-duty nurse's caring instincts kicked in and after a lady offered to keep an eye on her children she sprang into action.

Laura performed CPR on the man before an ambulance arrived to take him away to hospital. She was also helped by a retired police officer.

Laura with her twin babies.

The 34-year-old, of Hillsborough, said: "I asked his friend what he had taken and he said 'spice' - he was turning blue and there was no pulse.

"I did chest compressions while the former police officer kept his airway open. After a while he started breathing again.

"I immediately said 'Yes, we've got him back!'. The ex-police officer said that was the first time he had ever seen someone on the street revived."

This was not the first time Laura has gone over and above the call of duty.

A few months ago she gave first aid to an elderly woman who was hit by a tram in Hillsborough.

And in November last year she tended to a woman aged in her 50s who had suffered a broken wrist after being hit by a car outside a school.

Despite her heroics, Laura remains modest.

When asked if she believes she deserves a medal, she said: "Oh no. When I qualified as a nurse I signed a pledge to assist at all times.

"It is just what you do - any other nurse would have done the same I think. It is something that is just in your bones."

Laura said the man she saved was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the incident on Wednesday, May 23, at 2pm but added she did not know what happened to him afterwards.

She said this was an example of how usage of spice can be potentially deadly but added she was pleased to see there was a coordinated effort between the different authorities to tackle the problem.

She said: "Everybody has a back story and these people do need help."

Spice is a synthetic cannabinoid which was part of a range of psychoactive substances, formally known as legal highs, to be banned two years ago.

There has been an increasing number of complaints in recent months of people being in a trance-like state in the city centre after taking the substance.

In response, Sheffield Council is opening a dedicated spice clinic in July.

The facility will open for half a day a week, offering one-to-one support, with the location and precise hours yet to be decided.

As well as the new clinic, around 200 people - from housing officers to police and ambulance workers - will get training to support people who have taken spice.