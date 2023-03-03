Heritage: Sheffield's only traditional saw manufacturer turns 100

In a city famous for steel, Thomas Flinn is flying the flag by continuing to make old brands of saws to traditional specifications and providing tools to last a lifetime in an age of disposable products.

A selection of Pax Saws - the brand dates back to 1776 in Sheffield.

Thomas Flinn & Co Ltd is the UK’s only traditional saw manufacturer and is celebrating their centenary this year.

Starting in 1923, Thomas Flinn was a saw maker in a city synonymous with steel and its by-products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield quality is known worldwide and in the early days of this company, there was lots of manufacturing of items with cutting edges dotted all round the city, likely as many as 70 saw making companies.

Frank Ellis became Thomas Flinn’s apprentice aged 14 and purchased the business from him in 1936.

The company has been in the Ellis family ever since, with generations two, three and four all having roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The factory has had various sites over the 100 years, starting in Solly Street, nestled amongst the crofts, to a more central location of Bowdon Street, to Broomhall and now to the popular industrial area of Neepsend.

The company has had to evolve to ensure survival as saw making is now considered an endangered craft.

Our focus is now on premium saw making having purchased many of Sheffield’s old brands of saws and continuing these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PAX brand is one of the most well known and was established in 1776.

The Garlick Saw Company (Lynx brand) began in 1858. Over time, modern technology has been brought in to assist in the continuity of production but all the saws still have a lot of skilled elements and hand work in to ensure all saws are made with precision and care.

A premium quality saw such as this means it can be re-sharpened and will last a life time with care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Flinn & Co Ltd purchased Clifton planes in 2014 and added a line of premium planes to their range to ensure the survival of this tool making skill also.

Many of the tools produced are exported, with more than 50% of goods being shipped worldwide to various retailers and wholesalers and also via their own website, which enables a great platform for some of the niche items they manufacture.

The reputation of high quality reaches far and wide and people truly appreciate these tools made by craftsmen who have learned their trade from previous generations.

They aim to continue manufacturing only the finest saws and hand planes and champion the Made in Britain ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad