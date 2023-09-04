Sheffield is steeped in history, from centuries-old buildings to the more modern industrial landmarks dotted across the city's landscape.
Many of these are private buildings, which the general public rarely get the chance to explore inside.
But you can see behind the scenes of some of Sheffield's most famous buildings and hidden gems while learning more about their place in the city's history as part of Heritage Open Days 2023.
More than 100 free events, including talks, walks and guided tours, are taking place across the city between September 8-17 as part of what is described as England's largest festival of history and culture.
We've picked out some of the highlights this year. For more information and details of how to book, visit: www.heritageopendays.org.uk.
1. Heritage Open Days Sheffield
Some of the sites in Sheffield you can explore as part of Heritage Open Days 2023, running from September 8-17.
2. Birley Spa Bath House
You can take a guided tour of the Grade II-listed Birley Spa Bath House in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, which is the city's only Victorian bath house with a spring-fed plunge pool. Visitors will learn more about uts colourful history, its importance in Sheffield's working class heritage and the variety of wildlife which call it home. Tours take place on Friday, September 8, Saturday, September 9, Sunday, September 10, Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, at 1.30pm and 3pm each day. Prebooking is required by emailing [email protected] or calling 07494529747. Photo: Molly Williams
3. Carbrook Hall
Carbrook Hall on Sheffield's Attercliffe Road dates back to the 1100s, with the hall having been rebuilt in 1462, and it was used as a Roundhead meeting house during the siege of Sheffield Castle in the English Civil War. It is today a Starbucks cafe. You can take a tour and learn more about its history on Friday, September 8, Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, from 11am to 3pm each day. Photo: DEAN ATKINS
4. Doncaster Street cementation furnace
You can learn more about Sheffield's industrial heritage with a guided tour of the sites of Sheffield's historic cementation furnaces. The tour begins on Blonk Street and ends at the Daniel Doncaster cementation furnace on Doncaster Street. The tour takes place on Saturday, September 9, and prebooking is required via Eventbrite. Photo: Chris Etchells