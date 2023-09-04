3 . Carbrook Hall

Carbrook Hall on Sheffield's Attercliffe Road dates back to the 1100s, with the hall having been rebuilt in 1462, and it was used as a Roundhead meeting house during the siege of Sheffield Castle in the English Civil War. It is today a Starbucks cafe. You can take a tour and learn more about its history on Friday, September 8, Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, from 11am to 3pm each day. Photo: DEAN ATKINS