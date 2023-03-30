Heritage: Historic Sheffield hall offers a place of safety for the city’s vulnerable

Some of Sheffield’s most vulnerable adults are receiving vital support thanks to a charity that has made its base in the city’s historic Victoria Hall.

A team of volunteers prepare fresh meals every Sunday

The celebrated Norfolk Street venue is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

Charities working out of the centre’s range of offices include Age Active, Assist and City of Sanctuary.

And one of the most successful groups making the most of the Victoria Hall’s location right at the heart of the city is The Sunday Centre, a not-for profit organisation, which serves Sheffield’s homeless and vulnerable.

The Sunday Centre supports vulnerable people every week

Every Sunday since it came to the Victoria Hall in 2004, the charity has provided hot food and drinks, a genuine welcome and the chance for people to socialise with others as they wish.

For some people that will include the chance to sit down and enjoy a two-course hot lunch, all prepared by volunteers in the kitchen of the building’s Lower Hall, in George Street.

Since Covid, though, the Sunday Centre has also offered a Sunday Takeaway Meal service, providing a nutritious, balanced, hot meal - both meat an vegetarian options are available - along with two pieces of fruit, a cake, a chocolate treat, fruit juice, a bottle of water, and bread and butter.

In addition, the service also offers service users a limited range of clothing with its clothes bank and free toiletries.

Nothing like a cuppa courtesy of the Sunday Centre

“The Sunday Centre is one of our great success stories and one that demonstrates very well the many different ways in which the Victoria Hall can touch people’s lives,” said Foundry Sheffield Organisation Manager Rose Durant.

“The vital service this tireless group of volunteers provide continues to grow and they are now cooking something like 120 meals every week.

“Over the years we have been delighted to support the charity by improving the Lower Hall and its facilities and helping to provide the equipment that means the service can flourish and grow.

“The kitchen is fully rated for health and safety and there are also storage facilities, meaning they can make the most of items donated by their friends at the Sheffield S6 Food Bank.

“Many of the people using the service are in insecure accommodation and a few sleep rough but the Sunday Centre also seek to serve those affected by poverty, substance issues, addictions, mental health issues or social exclusion.

“As part of the Victoria Hall’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity, we are very pleased that both the Sunday Centre’s service users and volunteers encompass a broad range of races, faiths and cultures.

“The Sunday Centre is a fantastic successes and shows why the Victoria Hall is becoming a genuine hub for the whole community.

“We have some outstanding facilities and we are happy to hear from any charity that would like to become part of the Victoria Hall family.”