News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Heritage: Funding for historic Victoria Hall roof repairs

The latest phase of improvements for Sheffield’s Victoria Hall has been completed thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:00 BST
Work on the iconic Victoria Hall's roof is now completedWork on the iconic Victoria Hall's roof is now completed
Work on the iconic Victoria Hall's roof is now completed

The grant of £5,850 ensured that important repairs to the historic city centre building could proceed.

“We are so pleased that the National Lottery Community Fund supported us in this way,” said Victoria Hall Organisation Manager Rose Durant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As we continue to establish ourselves as a major events and conference space for the heart of the city, it is extremely important that we have a building that is completely fit for purpose.

Most Popular

“This funding went a long way to ensuring the fabric of the hall is sound and secure, creating a safe environment for all our visitors.”

The iconic Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

By welcoming so many different organisations and charities, the Victoria Hall is becoming a true community hub for the whole of Sheffield and a major supporter of the many different facets of city life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A growing programme of concerts and events is now restoring the Victoria Hall’s reputation as one of the city’s most vital and diverse performance spaces.

Related topics:heritageNational Lottery Community FundSheffieldGrade II