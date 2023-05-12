Heritage: Funding for historic Victoria Hall roof repairs

The latest phase of improvements for Sheffield’s Victoria Hall has been completed thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Work on the iconic Victoria Hall's roof is now completed

The grant of £5,850 ensured that important repairs to the historic city centre building could proceed.

“We are so pleased that the National Lottery Community Fund supported us in this way,” said Victoria Hall Organisation Manager Rose Durant.

“As we continue to establish ourselves as a major events and conference space for the heart of the city, it is extremely important that we have a building that is completely fit for purpose.

“This funding went a long way to ensuring the fabric of the hall is sound and secure, creating a safe environment for all our visitors.”

The iconic Grade II Listed Norfolk Street building is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

By welcoming so many different organisations and charities, the Victoria Hall is becoming a true community hub for the whole of Sheffield and a major supporter of the many different facets of city life.

