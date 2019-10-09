Here's what you could buy with £170 million EuroMillions jackpot

But what could the person buy with their winnings? Here we take a look at the options:
1. Some new wheels
472 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIIIs, a car with a starting price of £360,000. (Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images)
2. The latest iPhone (lots of them!)
147,954 iPhone 11 ProMaxes. The Apple handset costs £1,149 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
3. Go to space
850 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic. Sir Richard Branson's company plans to charge almost £200,000 for the trip. (Photo: GENE BLEVINS/AFP/Getty Images)
4. Stay at the world's most expensive hotel suite - for a long time
2,867 nights in the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland. The most expensive suite in the world costs 75,000 US dollars (£59,279.47) per night. (Photo: Richard Juilliart/AFP/Getty Images)
