Private jets and supercars could be yours (Getty Images)

Here's what you could buy with £170 million EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder scooped £170 million to become the country's biggest ever winner in the EuroMillions jackpot.

By Ben Green
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:16 am

But what could the person buy with their winnings? Here we take a look at the options:

1. Some new wheels

472 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIIIs, a car with a starting price of £360,000. (Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images)

Photo: Robert Hradil

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The latest iPhone (lots of them!)

147,954 iPhone 11 ProMaxes. The Apple handset costs £1,149 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Photo: Leon Neal

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Go to space

850 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic. Sir Richard Branson's company plans to charge almost £200,000 for the trip. (Photo: GENE BLEVINS/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: GENE BLEVINS

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Stay at the world's most expensive hotel suite - for a long time

2,867 nights in the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland. The most expensive suite in the world costs 75,000 US dollars (£59,279.47) per night. (Photo: Richard Juilliart/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo: RICHARD JUILLIART

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2