Here's the shortlist for the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards

Here is the shortlist for the first Sheffield City Centre Retail awards, decided by a panel of retail experts this week, after your nominations.

By Rochelle Barrand
Friday, 4th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 17:26 pm
The judging panel for the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards 2019. Left to right are: Amanda Phillips, Centre Manager of The Moor, Rochelle Barrand, Sheffield Star reporter, Richard Eyre, Head of Centre Management, Major Events and Markets at Sheffield City Council and Ashley Inman, Business Manager of The Light, Sheffield. Photo by Chris Etchells.

1. Start up Retailer of the Year

Heavenly Desserts

Kitty Barn

Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

2. Independent Retailer of the Year

Beauty Hunters

La Biblioteka

Patriot Games

Hop HideoutAtkinsons of Sheffield

3. Small Retailer of the Year

Within Reason

Beauty Hunters

Kitty Barn

La Biblioteka

Patriot Games

4. Large Retailer of the Year

Atkinsons of Sheffield

John Lewis

Primark5. Speciality Retailer of the Year

Hotel Chocolat

Patriot Games

Sling Spot

La Biblioteka

6. Cafe of the Year

Marmadukes

Kitty Barn

1554 Coffee

Wildwood Artisan Gifts & Coffee Shop

7. Apprentice of the Year

Alicia King – John Lewis

Shauna Mosely – John Lewis

8. Rising Star

Kitty Barn – Sophie Petford

The Cabin9. Customer Service Award

McDonalds

Patriot Games

Kitty Barn

Music Junkee

Body Shop10. Sustainable Retailer of the Year

Steam Yard

John Lewis

Lush

Body Shop

The Moor Markets11. Best Shop Front of the Year

John Lewis

Next

Kitty Barn12. Outstanding Contribution to Retail

Craig Buck – McDonalds

David Cartwright – Atkinsons of Sheffield

Jim Freeman – Patriot Games

The judges, alongside myself, were:

Amanda Phillips, Centre Manager of The Moor Dale Robinson, Director of Business Development at The Source Richard Eyre, Head of Centre Management, Major Events and Markets at Sheffield City Council Diane Jarvis, Manager of Sheffield BID Ashley Inman, Business Manager of The Light, Sheffield Victoria Holloway, Marketing and Communications Director of Queensberry

Winners to be revealed at the awards on November 10.