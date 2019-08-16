Vue Cinema at Meadowhall.

Cinema organisation ourscreen has launched in Sheffield at Meadowhall’s Vue Cinema, allowing members of the public to host their very own film screenings at Meadowhall’s Vue Cinema.

The venture allows users to crowdsource their own film screening with access to over 10,000 films, including hundreds of classics.

And throughout 2019, those who create a successful film screening will receive £100 – as well as the chance to watch their favourite flick on the big screen.

Started in 2014, ourscreen allows members of the public to host film screenings at their local cinema, which take place if the screening succeeds in selling the minimum number of tickets required in order to go ahead.

Vue Sheffield has just been added to its list of over 150 participating cinemas.

Dates are available to be booked from late August and times include Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

To celebrate the launch, there is an opening screening of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger classic Predator on Friday 30 August.

For budding hosts, anyone who creates a successful screening at Vue Sheffield will be rewarded with £100, plus their own cinema ticket is totally free.

The £100 incentive is aimed to encourage film fans in Sheffield to host regular screenings, and provide an opportunity for film clubs to develop across the UK.

Some of ourscreen’s most successful hosts have grown into popular film clubs, including Barnstaple Classic Cinema Club and Manchester Classic Films, both of whom host sell-out screenings of classic films every month.

David Kapur, co-CEO of ourscreen said, “In Manchester and Barnstaple we’ve been able to see how one person showing their favourite film can snowball into a fantastic film club that brings people back to the cinema over and over again.

“Our offer aims to reward those whose effort makes these screenings happen and have committed to something that brings people together, at a time when we spend too much time alone. It might even lead to some new friendships too.”

ourscreen has a rotating choice of over 600 films, ranging from classics such as Back to the Future, Aliens and Clueless, to newer releases such as the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.