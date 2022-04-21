Here's how many visas have been issued for Ukrainian refugees in Sheffield

The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.
Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.
Not all records of visas have a postcode that has been mapped to a local authority area, but the number of records excluded is less than 1 per cent.
The data is provisional and is likely to include some duplicate records, so may not be an exact record of the number of individuals who have been issued visas.
The data does not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.
The list has been ordered by the number of visas issued per local authority area, starting with the highest number.
Buckinghamshire 507
Wiltshire 402
Cornwall 337
Wandsworth 311
Barnet 307
Edinburgh 287
Camden 282
Richmond-upon-Thames 282
Bromley 272
Wealden 262
South Cambridgeshire 251
Westminster 249
West Northamptonshire 245
Dorset 235
Leeds 235
South Oxfordshire 233
Birmingham 232
Bristol 232
Greenwich 231
Haringey 229
Waverley 227
Chichester 222
Cheshire East 219
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 217
Kensington & Chelsea 215
Brighton & Hove 212
Croydon 211
Hammersmith & Fulham 210
Sheffield 200
Ealing 195
Test Valley 195
Southwark 194
Lambeth 191
North Northamptonshire 189
Shropshire 189
Winchester 186
Cheshire West & Chester 179
Milton Keynes 178
Lewisham 173
Bedford 170
Durham 167
Merton 167
Somerset West & Taunton 166
Sevenoaks 165
Elmbridge 163
Islington 154
Tower Hamlets 153
Guildford 152
North Somerset 150
Redbridge 150
Manchester 149
Cambridge 148
Kingston-upon-Thames 147
Waltham Forest 146
Maidstone 145
West Suffolk 145
East Riding of Yorkshire 144
New Forest 142
Tunbridge Wells 141
Hounslow 137
Hackney 136
South Gloucestershire 136
West Oxfordshire 136
Folkestone & Hythe 135
Central Bedfordshire 134
Herefordshire 134
West Berkshire 133
East Hampshire 132
Hillingdon 132
Horsham 132
Mid Sussex 132
Wirral 131
Fife 130
Sutton 129
Vale of White Horse 129
Wokingham 129
Cardiff 128
Trafford 127
Oxford 126
Kirklees 125
Windsor & Maidenhead 125
Dacorum 123
Canterbury 121
Rother 118
St Albans 118
Warwick 118
York 118
Colchester 115
Glasgow 115
Wychavon 113
Cherwell 112
South Norfolk 112
South Somerset 111
Bexley 110
Chelmsford 110
Teignbridge 109
Brent 108
Bath & North East Somerset 107
Mendip 107
Basingstoke & Deane 106
Bradford 106
East Suffolk 106
North Hertfordshire 106
Northumberland 106
Stockport 106
Newham 105
North Tyneside 105
East Hertfordshire 104
Thanet 104
Lewes 103
Newcastle-upon-Tyne 102
Enfield 101
Harrogate 100
Tonbridge & Malling 100
Eastleigh 99
Hart 99
Perth & Kinross 99
Derbyshire Dales 98
Stratford-on-Avon 98
Reigate & Banstead 97
Woking 97
Nottingham 96
South Kesteven 96
East Devon 95
Dover 94
Epping Forest 94
Pembrokeshire 94
Mole Valley 93
East Cambridgeshire 92
Huntingdonshire 92
Harborough 91
Ashford 90
Arun 89
Isle of Wight 88
Liverpool 87
Newark & Sherwood 85
Reading 85
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 84
Stroud 84
Highland 84
Swansea 84
Harrow 83
Sefton 83
Tandridge 83
Aberdeenshire 83
Cheltenham 82
Malvern Hills 82
Solihull 80
Cotswold 79
Kingston-upon-Hull 79
Rugby 79
Southampton 79
Sedgemoor 78
Swindon 78
South Hams 77
Torbay 77
Uttlesford 77
Monmouthshire 77
Lancaster 76
Forest of Dean 74
Mid Suffolk 74
Braintree 73
Runnymede 73
East Lindsey 72
Mid Devon 72
Wakefield 72
Havering 71
Rushcliffe 71
South Lakeland 71
West Devon 71
Carmarthenshire 71
Belfast 71
Plymouth 70
High Peak 69
Hambleton 68
Telford & Wrekin 68
Tendring 66
Bracknell Forest 65
Coventry 65
Doncaster 65
Medway 65
Vale of Glamorgan 65
Salford 64
Bassetlaw 63
Crawley 63
Exeter 63
Hertsmere 62
North Norfolk 62
Surrey Heath 62
Argyll & Bute 62
Derby 61
Eastbourne 61
North Lincolnshire 61
Southend-on-Sea 61
Babergh 60
Barking & Dagenham 60
North Kesteven 60
Warrington 60
Calderdale 59
Lichfield 59
Spelthorne 59
Stirling 59
Hastings 58
Hinckley & Bosworth 58
Wigan 58
Powys 58
Gloucester 57
North Devon 57
Peterborough 57
Norwich 56
Dumfries & Galloway 56
Gwynedd 55
Gedling 54
Swale 54
Three Rivers 54
Angus 54
Torridge 53
Amber Valley 52
Rotherham 52
Aberdeen 52
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon 52
Mid & East Antrim 52
Rushmoor 51
Selby 51
South Derbyshire 51
Sunderland 51
Great Yarmouth 50
Stockton-on-Tees 50
Worcester 49
Leicester 48
Tewkesbury 48
East Lothian 48
West Lothian 48
Wrexham 48
Brentwood 47
Havant 47
South Holland 47
Bolton 46
Breckland 46
Chorley 46
Epsom & Ewell 46
Lincoln 46
Tameside 46
Ceredigion 46
Denbighshire 46
Worthing 45
Moray 45
Fareham 44
Thurrock 44
South Lanarkshire 44
Conwy 44
Carlisle 43
North Lanarkshire 43
Fylde 42
North West Leicestershire 42
Scarborough 42
Stafford 42
Fenland 41
Ryedale 41
Welwyn Hatfield 41
West Lancashire 40
West Lindsey 40
Bridgend 40
Newry, Mourne & Down 40
Dartford 39
Maldon 39
Wolverhampton 39
Scottish Borders 39
Basildon 38
Portsmouth 38
South Ribble 38
Caerphilly 38
Broadland 37
East Staffordshire 37
Flintshire 37
Allerdale 36
Blackpool 36
Eden 36
Newcastle-under-Lyme 35
Oldham 35
Stoke-on-Trent 35
Mid Ulster 35
Bromsgrove 34
Charnwood 34
Ribble Valley 34
Newport 34
Rhondda Cynon Taf 34
Adur 33
Broxtowe 33
Midlothian 33
Renfrewshire 33
Bury 32
Ipswich 32
North East Derbyshire 32
Neath Port Talbot 32
Boston 31
Dudley 31
Wyre 31
Torfaen 31
Barnsley 30
Blaby 30
Melton 30
Rochdale 30
Watford 30
Erewash 29
South Ayrshire 29
Gateshead 28
North Warwickshire 28
Nuneaton & Bedworth 28
Rochford 28
St Helens 28
Wyre Forest 28
Dundee City 28
Gosport 27
Luton 27
Falkirk 27
Bolsover 26
Darlington 26
Mansfield 26
Rutland 26
East Ayrshire 26
Isle of Anglesey 26
Ards & North Down 26
Chesterfield 25
South Staffordshire 25
South Tyneside 25
Ashfield 24
Knowsley 24
Richmondshire 24
Sandwell 24
Copeland 23
Preston 23
Middlesbrough 22
Pendle 22
Redcar & Cleveland 22
Staffordshire Moorlands 22
Halton 21
Rossendale 21
Inverclyde 21
Gravesham 20
Lisburn & Castlereagh 20
North East Lincolnshire 19
Slough 19
Castle Point 18
Harlow 18
East Renfrewshire 18
Causeway Coast & Glens 18
Craven 17
East Dunbartonshire 17
Broxbourne 16
Burnley 16
Walsall 16
Blackburn with Darwen 15
Redditch 15
Stevenage 15
North Ayrshire 15
Cannock Chase 14
Hartlepool 14
Hyndburn 14
Antrim & Newtownabbey 14
Fermanagh & Omagh 14
Tamworth 13
Derry City & Strabane 12
Merthyr Tydfil 9
Clackmannanshire 7
City of London 6
The following local authorities are areas where fewer than five visas have been issued. The exact total has been withheld for data disclosure purposes.
Barrow-in-Furness
Blaenau Gwent
Isles of Scilly
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Oadby & Wigston
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
West Dunbartonshire
In addition, 2,137 visas have been issued under the direct sponsorship of the Scottish Government and 392 by the Welsh Government.
The Welsh and Scottish Governments have undertaken to match beneficiaries who do not have a named sponsor at the point of application with a suitable sponsor in due course.