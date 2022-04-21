Here's how many visas have been issued for Ukrainian refugees in Sheffield

The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.

More than five million people have fled the war in Ukraine. (Photo: Getty).

Not all records of visas have a postcode that has been mapped to a local authority area, but the number of records excluded is less than 1 per cent.

The data is provisional and is likely to include some duplicate records, so may not be an exact record of the number of individuals who have been issued visas.

The data does not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

The list has been ordered by the number of visas issued per local authority area, starting with the highest number.

Buckinghamshire 507

Wiltshire 402

Cornwall 337

Wandsworth 311

Barnet 307

Edinburgh 287

Camden 282

Richmond-upon-Thames 282

Bromley 272

Wealden 262

South Cambridgeshire 251

Westminster 249

West Northamptonshire 245

Dorset 235

Leeds 235

South Oxfordshire 233

Birmingham 232

Bristol 232

Greenwich 231

Haringey 229

Waverley 227

Chichester 222

Cheshire East 219

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 217

Kensington & Chelsea 215

Brighton & Hove 212

Croydon 211

Hammersmith & Fulham 210

Sheffield 200

Ealing 195

Test Valley 195

Southwark 194

Lambeth 191

North Northamptonshire 189

Shropshire 189

Winchester 186

Cheshire West & Chester 179

Milton Keynes 178

Lewisham 173

Bedford 170

Durham 167

Merton 167

Somerset West & Taunton 166

Sevenoaks 165

Elmbridge 163

Islington 154

Tower Hamlets 153

Guildford 152

North Somerset 150

Redbridge 150

Manchester 149

Cambridge 148

Kingston-upon-Thames 147

Waltham Forest 146

Maidstone 145

West Suffolk 145

East Riding of Yorkshire 144

New Forest 142

Tunbridge Wells 141

Hounslow 137

Hackney 136

South Gloucestershire 136

West Oxfordshire 136

Folkestone & Hythe 135

Central Bedfordshire 134

Herefordshire 134

West Berkshire 133

East Hampshire 132

Hillingdon 132

Horsham 132

Mid Sussex 132

Wirral 131

Fife 130

Sutton 129

Vale of White Horse 129

Wokingham 129

Cardiff 128

Trafford 127

Oxford 126

Kirklees 125

Windsor & Maidenhead 125

Dacorum 123

Canterbury 121

Rother 118

St Albans 118

Warwick 118

York 118

Colchester 115

Glasgow 115

Wychavon 113

Cherwell 112

South Norfolk 112

South Somerset 111

Bexley 110

Chelmsford 110

Teignbridge 109

Brent 108

Bath & North East Somerset 107

Mendip 107

Basingstoke & Deane 106

Bradford 106

East Suffolk 106

North Hertfordshire 106

Northumberland 106

Stockport 106

Newham 105

North Tyneside 105

East Hertfordshire 104

Thanet 104

Lewes 103

Newcastle-upon-Tyne 102

Enfield 101

Harrogate 100

Tonbridge & Malling 100

Eastleigh 99

Hart 99

Perth & Kinross 99

Derbyshire Dales 98

Stratford-on-Avon 98

Reigate & Banstead 97

Woking 97

Nottingham 96

South Kesteven 96

East Devon 95

Dover 94

Epping Forest 94

Pembrokeshire 94

Mole Valley 93

East Cambridgeshire 92

Huntingdonshire 92

Harborough 91

Ashford 90

Arun 89

Isle of Wight 88

Liverpool 87

Newark & Sherwood 85

Reading 85

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 84

Stroud 84

Highland 84

Swansea 84

Harrow 83

Sefton 83

Tandridge 83

Aberdeenshire 83

Cheltenham 82

Malvern Hills 82

Solihull 80

Cotswold 79

Kingston-upon-Hull 79

Rugby 79

Southampton 79

Sedgemoor 78

Swindon 78

South Hams 77

Torbay 77

Uttlesford 77

Monmouthshire 77

Lancaster 76

Forest of Dean 74

Mid Suffolk 74

Braintree 73

Runnymede 73

East Lindsey 72

Mid Devon 72

Wakefield 72

Havering 71

Rushcliffe 71

South Lakeland 71

West Devon 71

Carmarthenshire 71

Belfast 71

Plymouth 70

High Peak 69

Hambleton 68

Telford & Wrekin 68

Tendring 66

Bracknell Forest 65

Coventry 65

Doncaster 65

Medway 65

Vale of Glamorgan 65

Salford 64

Bassetlaw 63

Crawley 63

Exeter 63

Hertsmere 62

North Norfolk 62

Surrey Heath 62

Argyll & Bute 62

Derby 61

Eastbourne 61

North Lincolnshire 61

Southend-on-Sea 61

Babergh 60

Barking & Dagenham 60

North Kesteven 60

Warrington 60

Calderdale 59

Lichfield 59

Spelthorne 59

Stirling 59

Hastings 58

Hinckley & Bosworth 58

Wigan 58

Powys 58

Gloucester 57

North Devon 57

Peterborough 57

Norwich 56

Dumfries & Galloway 56

Gwynedd 55

Gedling 54

Swale 54

Three Rivers 54

Angus 54

Torridge 53

Amber Valley 52

Rotherham 52

Aberdeen 52

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon 52

Mid & East Antrim 52

Rushmoor 51

Selby 51

South Derbyshire 51

Sunderland 51

Great Yarmouth 50

Stockton-on-Tees 50

Worcester 49

Leicester 48

Tewkesbury 48

East Lothian 48

West Lothian 48

Wrexham 48

Brentwood 47

Havant 47

South Holland 47

Bolton 46

Breckland 46

Chorley 46

Epsom & Ewell 46

Lincoln 46

Tameside 46

Ceredigion 46

Denbighshire 46

Worthing 45

Moray 45

Fareham 44

Thurrock 44

South Lanarkshire 44

Conwy 44

Carlisle 43

North Lanarkshire 43

Fylde 42

North West Leicestershire 42

Scarborough 42

Stafford 42

Fenland 41

Ryedale 41

Welwyn Hatfield 41

West Lancashire 40

West Lindsey 40

Bridgend 40

Newry, Mourne & Down 40

Dartford 39

Maldon 39

Wolverhampton 39

Scottish Borders 39

Basildon 38

Portsmouth 38

South Ribble 38

Caerphilly 38

Broadland 37

East Staffordshire 37

Flintshire 37

Allerdale 36

Blackpool 36

Eden 36

Newcastle-under-Lyme 35

Oldham 35

Stoke-on-Trent 35

Mid Ulster 35

Bromsgrove 34

Charnwood 34

Ribble Valley 34

Newport 34

Rhondda Cynon Taf 34

Adur 33

Broxtowe 33

Midlothian 33

Renfrewshire 33

Bury 32

Ipswich 32

North East Derbyshire 32

Neath Port Talbot 32

Boston 31

Dudley 31

Wyre 31

Torfaen 31

Barnsley 30

Blaby 30

Melton 30

Rochdale 30

Watford 30

Erewash 29

South Ayrshire 29

Gateshead 28

North Warwickshire 28

Nuneaton & Bedworth 28

Rochford 28

St Helens 28

Wyre Forest 28

Dundee City 28

Gosport 27

Luton 27

Falkirk 27

Bolsover 26

Darlington 26

Mansfield 26

Rutland 26

East Ayrshire 26

Isle of Anglesey 26

Ards & North Down 26

Chesterfield 25

South Staffordshire 25

South Tyneside 25

Ashfield 24

Knowsley 24

Richmondshire 24

Sandwell 24

Copeland 23

Preston 23

Middlesbrough 22

Pendle 22

Redcar & Cleveland 22

Staffordshire Moorlands 22

Halton 21

Rossendale 21

Inverclyde 21

Gravesham 20

Lisburn & Castlereagh 20

North East Lincolnshire 19

Slough 19

Castle Point 18

Harlow 18

East Renfrewshire 18

Causeway Coast & Glens 18

Craven 17

East Dunbartonshire 17

Broxbourne 16

Burnley 16

Walsall 16

Blackburn with Darwen 15

Redditch 15

Stevenage 15

North Ayrshire 15

Cannock Chase 14

Hartlepool 14

Hyndburn 14

Antrim & Newtownabbey 14

Fermanagh & Omagh 14

Tamworth 13

Derry City & Strabane 12

Merthyr Tydfil 9

Clackmannanshire 7

City of London 6

The following local authorities are areas where fewer than five visas have been issued. The exact total has been withheld for data disclosure purposes.

Barrow-in-Furness

Blaenau Gwent

Isles of Scilly

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Oadby & Wigston

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

West Dunbartonshire

In addition, 2,137 visas have been issued under the direct sponsorship of the Scottish Government and 392 by the Welsh Government.