Here's how the Armed Forces can get FREE bus travel in South Yorkshire this Remembrance Sunday

The armed forces will be able to travel on any First South Yorkshire service for free, enabling them to easily travel to local Remembrance Day events.

Members of the armed forces who are in uniform, or able to show an identification card, can claim free travel.

Armed Forces personnel can enjoy free bus travel this Sunday.

The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran’s Badge.

Supporting Remembrance Sunday is of importance to the local bus operator as a significant number of its staff, including drivers, are ex-members of the armed forces.

Andy Simpson, Operations Director at First South Yorkshire, commented: “Remembrance Day is an incredibly important occasion for many people to show their support, or remember family members, friends

and others who have been lost in military service. We support the Royal British Legion every year, as a significant number of our team come from a military background.

“There will be many events and services taking place locally where people, communities and organisations around the area can visit to show their respect. As a supporter of our communities, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend local events on this important day.”