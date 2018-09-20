Here's why there won't be any paper tickets sold for Ed Sheeran's Leeds concerts

Ed Sheeran fans hoping to see the singer perform in Leeds next year won't be issued with a ticket for the two Roundhay Park gigs.

The popstar and his promoters have announced that the outdoor shows on August 16 and 17 will be paperless in a bid to deter ticket touts and inflated resales.

Ed Sheeran to perform at Roundhay Park in August 2019

Tickets go on sale on September 27 at 10am - and fans can only purchase them through these seven official online vendors.

Customers will only be able to access the concert venue using the debit or credit card they paid for the tickets with.

This approach prevents touts selling tickets outside the venue and buyers putting tickets on resale websites at inflated prices.

Anyone who buys a ticket and decides they no longer wish to attend the gig can sell it at face value only to other fans from November 1.

Organisers of the tour have stated that resell site Viagogo is not an official vendor.

Buyers attempting to purchase large batches of tickets will be monitored and could have their transactions cancelled if their activity is deemed suspicious.