Here's what a once iconic Sheffield swimming baths looks like now as demolition work gets underway

It's a final farewell to Chapeltown Baths, as demolition crews work to tear down the once iconic building.

The now derelict baths, on Burncross Road, made a splash for over five decades and were a centre point of the community before it's closure in February 2016.

Chapeltown Baths, Burncross Road, Sheffield.

Sheffield City council had considered redeveloping the site, but instead decided it would prove too costly and not offer enough value for money.

In June 2016 a new £7 million leisure centre with a 25-metre swimming pool was opened in nearby High Green, providing new facilities for the area.

Since the closure, the baths had fallen into a state of disrepair leading to a warning from the fire service, after youths had broken in numerous times and set fire to debris inside.

The site has been purchased by developers Resilienti, on the condition that residential housing is to be built on the land.

They submitted plans in November 2016 to knock down the building, and a build a mix of apartments and shops on the site however the application was withdrawn in April 2017 after Sheffield Council planning chiefs highlighted several concerns with the proposal.

Demolition work had previously been hindered due to delays in turning off the gas supply to the building.

