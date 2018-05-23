Here's how your kids can get FREE Lego, My Little Pony and Ben 10 goodies from Smyths this weekend

Fancy getting your hands on some FREE Lego, My Little Pony and Ben 10 goodies for your kids this weekend?

This Saturday, Smyths Toys will be giving away a FREE goodie bag to every child – containing Lego, a My Little Pony fun bag, Ben 10 cards, and a few little added extras which vary by store.

To get your bag, pop along to a store - the firm has branches in Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley - between 9am and 2pm on Saturday.

There will be about 200 free goodie bags per store and they’re likely to run out quickly - so get there early if you can.

All stores around the country are participating and you don’t have to buy anything, you can just walk out with your freebie.

Aside from the goodie bag giveaway, there will be DJs, free face painting and competitions available, but events may vary per store.

You can claim one goodie bag per child, so if you have multiple children, they can all get one.