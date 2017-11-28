Here's how you can get FREE pizza in Sheffield tomorrow

Sheffield pizza lovers are in for a treat tomorrow thanks to a free giveaway in the city centre.

Pizza Hut are celebrating the start of the festive period and and the re-opening of their city centre eatery by handing out 100 free pizzas.

When the clock strikes 11:30am, the High Street restaurant will be handing out the free ‘dough’ to the first 100 customers (dine-in) who walk through the door.

Guests will be able to choose from either a Margherita, Pepperoni or Chicken Supreme pizza, served on a Pan or All-American Thin base.

Restaurant Manager, Brad Allison, said: “We understand that during the Christmas period guests can be strapped for cash and time, so we’re excited to carry out our first Christmas deed of the holiday season and give away free pizzas to 100 of our guests who really ‘knead the dough’.”

The re-opening of the Sheffield Hut is part of a multi-million-pound nationwide redesign programme by the casual dining company.

A brand new menu will also be rolled out in the revamped Hut including new additions such as pizzas starting from £5.99, Jalapeno Poppers, seasoned fries, and a delicious Salted Caramel Cookie Dough.