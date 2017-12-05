Here's how you can get FREE bus travel in and out of Sheffield city centre this Christmas

Bus passengers have been given an early Christmas present - in the form of free travel in and out of Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Bus Partnership said it wanted to make residents' Christmas shopping trips even easier with their Plus One bus offer.

The two-for-one offer means any full fare paying adult with a day, seven day or 28 day ticket can bring along another person for free on journeys in Sheffield into the city centre after 4.30pm and out of the city centre after 6.30pm on Thursdays and all day on Sundays in December.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and sustainability at Sheffield Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be launching our big, new festive bus offer with the Sheffield Bus Partnership.

"This means that more people can travel cheaply and easily on our buses and enjoy our brilliant city centre over Christmas. It’s good for our environment and great for our economy. What a great start to Christmas.”

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “The Sheffield Plus One bus offer gives people a great opportunity to really enjoy the run up to Christmas in the city.

"There are lots of things going on in Sheffield to do with family and friends, including the Christmas market. Hopefully the Plus One offer will help to bring people together more this festive season.”

Kevin Belfield, managing director at First South Yorkshire, urged passengers to make use of the offer, while Ben Gilligan, director of public transport at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive said members of the public should use it as a way of "avoiding the congestion" in the city.

*The One Plus offer applies to all First, Stagecoach and TM Travel buses in Sheffield only at the hours specified on the following dates:- Thursday, December 7; Sunday, December 10; Thursday, December 14; Sunday, December 17; Thursday, December 21; Sunday, December 24. Just show your ticket to the bus driver and your extra passenger travels free.