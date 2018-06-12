Here's how to get a FREE beer at Doncaster pubs while watching in England in World Cup

Pubs in Doncaster are giving away FREE beer during the World Cup.

From Thursday 14 June, The Cumberland on Thorne Road and the Tut 'n' Shive in Doncaster are giving away free pints of a limited edition beer – created with sporting legend and TV personality, Chris Kamara.

To celebrate the summer of sport, the easy drinking, light ale is aptly named, ‘Un-BEER-lievable’ and will be available at 800 pubs nationwide, including The Cumberland and Tut 'n' Shive.

A free pint will be available to anyone who watches the football at the pub and downloads the new, free Greene King Season Ticket app. The app gives football fans access to 10% off drinks one hour before, during and one hour after sports matches at 800 Greene King Season Ticket pubs nationwide.

Nick Coster, general manager at The Cumberland, said: “With a packed summer of sport to enjoy, it’s the perfect time to gather your mates together for a night at the pub. This year though, we’re giving locals an extra reason to swap their sofa spectating for the unbeatable atmosphere of the pub – with a pint of beer they didn’t have to pay for!

“We’re looking forward to kicking off the celebrations here in Doncaster and taking the opportunity to enjoy a pint of beer brewed by a footballing legend. We know this summer of sport is going to be the best one yet – whatever the results!”

‘Un-BEER-lievable’ is a light ale with citrus notes and a crisp, bitter finish. The limited edition beer will be on sale at The Cumberland, Tut 'n' Shive and Greene King pubs nationwide from Thursday 14 June.

To claim a free pint, Doncaster locals must download the Greene King Season Ticket app from the App Store. Alternative complimentary drinks are available on request including, pints on draught, bottles and soft drinks .

Free pints will only be available at Season Ticket pubs when the app is downaloded. To find your nearest Season Ticket pub visit https://www.gkseasonticket.co.uk/locator.