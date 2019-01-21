Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week These are the mobile speed camera locations in Sheffield this week. They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras. 1. A57 Sheffield Parkway A57 Sheffield Parkway Google other Buy a Photo 2. A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield Google other Buy a Photo 3. A621 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield A621 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield Google other Buy a Photo 4. B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4