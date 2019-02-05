Here are this week’s retro pictures from The Picture Sheffield archives Retirement of Mr Vaughan, headmaster of Woodhouse West County School, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, c.1964 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up This week it's all about retirement celebrations. All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive. Batchelors Peas Ltd. Mrs Harris' leaving presentation, probably early 1960s. Joan Pearson nee Tomlinson is on the front right of the photograph. She was born in 1921 and worked at Batchelors for all her working life until her retirement. Retirement of librarian Carl Birch, Central Library, 1970s Retirement of Lilian Heald at K Bright Ltd, River Lane, 1984 Miss Lucy Buckland of Hunter's Bar School retires, c. 1960s Retirement of Matron Miss P Glossop, Royal Infirmary, 1967 Margaret Watson, Sheffields' first woman traffic warden retires, 1988. Margaret Watson of Shirehall Road became Sheffields' first female traffic warden in 1966. Her advice to younger colleagues "Be understanding with motorists and they'll be fine with you." Sheffield Recreation Department's Norton Nursery, Norton Lane staff possibly on the retirement of John Crossle manager, (2nd right), 1980s. Left to right: Unknown, Councillor Peter Price, Unknown, Albert Simmons, David Vollum, Brian Gears, Ted Clayton,Jack Oxspring, John Crossle (Manager) and Brian Haywood. Jessop Saville Ltd. Retirement presentation for Mr Hammond, 1960 Chesterfield teenagers found safe after being reported missing over weekend