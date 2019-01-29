Here are this week’s retro pictures from The Picture Sheffield archives Grace Owen (benefactor of Grace Owen Nursery School, Hague Row, Park Hill Flats) with parents and children at the school at its official opening. On the far right is Miss Cole, its first headteacher, 1963 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up This week we are looking at opening ceremonies from the 50s and 60s. All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive. Opening of Rotherham by-pass by Lord Mayor, Alderman Harold Slack, 1960 Opening of the Beauchief Scout Group Headquarters, 1965 Opening of Park Grange Residential Home, No.100 Park Grange Road, 1967 Opening of Castle Market extensions by Lord Mayor, Councillor Albert Smith, 1964 Opening of Charter Square by Alderman Grace Tebbutt, 1966 Opening of the Greenhill Temporary Branch Library, Lowedges Road, by Lord Mayor, Ald. J.W. Holland J.P., 1958 Lord Mayor William (Bill) Owen and Lady Mayoress open South Yorkshires first Sikh Temple in a former school building, Ellesmere Road, 1967 Opening of the Hyde Park pensioners club, 1966 Victims who survived horror death crash in Sheffield may never fully recover