Here are this week’s retro pictures from The Picture Sheffield archives

Grace Owen (benefactor of Grace Owen Nursery School, Hague Row, Park Hill Flats) with parents and children at the school at its official opening. On the far right is Miss Cole, its first headteacher, 1963
This week we are looking at opening ceremonies from the 50s and 60s.

All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive.
 

Opening of Rotherham by-pass by Lord Mayor, Alderman Harold Slack, 1960

Opening of the Beauchief Scout Group Headquarters, 1965

Opening of Park Grange Residential Home, No.100 Park Grange Road, 1967

Opening of Castle Market extensions by Lord Mayor, Councillor Albert Smith, 1964

Opening of Charter Square by Alderman Grace Tebbutt, 1966

Opening of the Greenhill Temporary Branch Library, Lowedges Road, by Lord Mayor, Ald. J.W. Holland J.P., 1958

Lord Mayor William (Bill) Owen and Lady Mayoress open South Yorkshires first Sikh Temple in a former school building, Ellesmere Road, 1967

Opening of the Hyde Park pensioners club, 1966

