Here are this week’s retro pictures from the Picture Sheffield archives

Birley County Infants School, Class 1, 1964
Do you recognise anybody from these Sheffield school photographs from the 60s & 70s?

All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive.

Charnock Hall Infants School, Class 4a, c. 1961

Form 3, Wadsley Bridge School, Penistone Road North, 1975 (Back Row l to r Eric Hayland; Andrew Ball; Christopher Kay; Anthony Woodward; David MacDonald; Edward Gray Centre Row Paul Bennett; Raymond Taylor; Mr. E.P. Owen; Richard Ward; Brian Glossop; Kevin Rowe Front Row Mayre South; Jennifer Hill; Gillian Fish; Gillian Askew; Delva? Weatherall)

Hatfield House Lane Junior and Infant School (J3), 1962

Students in the Department of Science and Technology 1972-73, Stocksbridge FE College (P.Gosling, E.Revitt, K.Turner, V.Marsh, J.Wright, J.Smith, L.Purdy, J.Butcher), 1970s

Charnock Hall Infants School, Class 4a, c. 1961

Low Bradfield Junior and; Infant School, 1973

Students in the Department of Science and Technology 1972-73, Stocksbridge FE College, 1970s C.Hague, J.Dyson, M.Haigh, M.Hague, D.Thompson, M.J.Hepplestone, Miss A.Hartley, Miss.M.Goddard, C.Bradwell, S.Bottomley)

