Here are this week’s retro pictures from the Picture Sheffield archives Birley County Infants School, Class 1, 1964 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Do you recognise anybody from these Sheffield school photographs from the 60s & 70s? All images courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive. Charnock Hall Infants School, Class 4a, c. 1961 Form 3, Wadsley Bridge School, Penistone Road North, 1975 (Back Row l to r Eric Hayland; Andrew Ball; Christopher Kay; Anthony Woodward; David MacDonald; Edward Gray Centre Row Paul Bennett; Raymond Taylor; Mr. E.P. Owen; Richard Ward; Brian Glossop; Kevin Rowe Front Row Mayre South; Jennifer Hill; Gillian Fish; Gillian Askew; Delva? Weatherall) Hatfield House Lane Junior and Infant School (J3), 1962 Students in the Department of Science and Technology 1972-73, Stocksbridge FE College (P.Gosling, E.Revitt, K.Turner, V.Marsh, J.Wright, J.Smith, L.Purdy, J.Butcher), 1970s Charnock Hall Infants School, Class 4a, c. 1961 Low Bradfield Junior and; Infant School, 1973 Students in the Department of Science and Technology 1972-73, Stocksbridge FE College, 1970s C.Hague, J.Dyson, M.Haigh, M.Hague, D.Thompson, M.J.Hepplestone, Miss A.Hartley, Miss.M.Goddard, C.Bradwell, S.Bottomley) Woodfield Plantation – a community rocked by an unimaginable fatal shooting