Here are the businesses in the Market Trader and Shopping with a Heart categories who have made it on to the shortlist in the Shop Sheffield awards        

Here are the next six shortlisted businesses for our Shop Sheffield awards. The final decision on the winners will be made by an expert panel of judges (and I’m glad it won’t be me because it was hard enough to choose the shortlist). I hope you will be pleased with the shortlist we have chosen. Each and every one of these businesses is highly commended in their field and promotes all that is great about our city as they produce things which are locally made. A big thank you also to the three award sponsors, The Moor, The Moor Market and Crystal Peaks Market. I hope that these awards are encouraging you to think about shopping locally, particularly as we head in to peak festive shopping season. Your purchases will delight the recipient of the gift you buy, and the retailer who made it.

Here are the profiles of the top three contenders for the Market Trader and Shopping with a Heart categories.

Coffee @ Moor Market. Pictured is stall owner Nicholas Tissington with girlfriend Jessica.

Market Trader

Coffee @ Moor Market

Coffee @ Moor Market offers customers reasonably priced tasty coffee and takeaway drinks.

The stall also sells coffee, tea and equipment to help people brew tasty tea and coffee in their homes.

The family-run business is owned by Nicholas Tissington, who is helped by his girlfriend Jessica.

He prides himself on offering top quality products.

As well as coffee from a locally-based business such as Foundry Coffee Roasters, the stall also sells cakes from an independent bakery, and offers seasonal specials including soup, smoothies and iced coffees.

Coffee @Moor Market: Moor Market

Karon Breckon, of Meadowhead Flowers, inside the Moor Market.

Meadowhead Flowers

Meadowhead Flowers florist provides floral arrangements for all occasions, from birthdays and funerals to weddings and anniversary parties.

People can pick up their flowers from the stall, or owner Karon Breckon and her team will deliver people’s orders to their homes or a venue.

Karon is on hand to offer people advice about what types of flowers may suit their theme or colour, or to help customers who have a clearer idea of what they want to realise their vision.

Karon also offers a range of plants and quirky gardening gifts, and will cater for every customer's price range and specifications.

Meadowhead Flowers: Moor Market

Cushion Queen

Cushion Queen owner Lucy Fisher first launched her stall five years ago and, as the name suggests, it was first used to sell cushions and bedding, but she soon branched out into selling personalised gifts after discovering a desire for them from her customers.

The stall sells everything, from candles and family tree ornaments to personalised toy boxes and picture frames.

Many of the products for sale can be personalised according to customer specification, including two of Lucy’s most popular and unique products - the memory cushion and memory teddy bear. The remembrance keepsakes are made using an item of clothing which belonged to a late loved one.

Lucy Fisher, the owner of Cushion Queen, which is located in Crystal Peaks Market in Sheffield.

Cushion Queen: Crystal Parks Market

Shopping with a Heart

Zero Waste Shop

The Zero Waste shop, based in Sheffield University Students Union (SU), does exactly what the name suggests and provides shoppers with a chance to buy a range of products without wasteful packaging which would be thrown in the bin after the product had been used.

There’s food items such as spices, herbs, grains, legumes, dried fruits and nuts, and household essentials like laundry detergent, liquid hand soap and multi-surface cleaner. There is also sustainable products on offer, from recycled kitchen and toilet roll to sustainable bamboo cutlery and kitchenware.

Zero Waste Shop: University of Sheffield, Western Bank

Good Taste

Good Taste, the Sheffield Fair Trade Shop, was opened in March 2015 to make a difference to the lives of farmers and craft producers from all over the world,and to give local people the opportunity to shop ethically. Good Taste sells a wide range of Fairtrade food, greetings cards, jewellery, gifts, toys and homeware.

It is a ‘not for profit’ business which is primarily run on a volunteer basis and the high quality, often unusual, goods on sale demonstrate the talent and ingenuity of the producers.

All profits from the shop go to support TASTE, a charity working in rural Nigeria to provide clean drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Good Taste: 195 Whitham Road, Broomhill

Beanies Wholefoods

Beanies is a busy wholefoods shop and greengrocers in Walkley. A workers co-operative, Beanies has been selling wholesome, fresh produce since 1986.

The shop sells organic and non-organic fruit and vegetables, wholefoods, fresh bread, chilled and frozen produce, snacks and drinks, and continental and speciality foods including gluten-free and dairy-free. All of the products on offer are vegetarian or vegan.

Staff at the store also select produce both from local growers and from suppliers further afield to offer seasonal organic boxes which they deliver to customers across the city. They have been offering this service for 20 years.

Beanies Wholefoods: 205-207 Crookes Valley Road, Broomhill