So, it's no surprise a song or two has been penned about the city. Here is our list of the 18 most memorable songs about the famous Steel City.

1. The Clash - This Is England "This is England, this knife of Sheffield steel. This is England, this is how we feel."

2. Scooter and Vicky Leandros - C'est Bleu "Fast-track living like the Sheffield gang. A message across, I've got a second sight."

3. Pulp - The Day After The Revolution "Perfection is over. Sheffield is over. The Fear is over."

4. Billy Bragg - Northern Industrial Town "But it's not Leeds or Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield nor Glasgow..."

