A house in a Sheffield suburb remains under police guard this afternoon, following a crash on the road last night.

The road traffic collision took place on Hemper Lane at the junction with Reney Drive in Greenhill yesterday evening (Wednesday, April 5), with reports suggesting that police cars using blue flashing lights arrived on the scene at around 7.30pm.

A home on Hemper Lane has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police (SYP), following the collision, with an officer from the force currently standing guard.

The Star has contacted SYP for more information on the nature of the incident, and is still awaiting a response.

A home on Hemper Lane has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police (SYP), following the collision, with an officer from the force currently standing guard. Picture: Alastair Ulke

Star reporter, Alastair Ulke, is currently at the scene and says a handful of flower bouquets have been left just outside the house under police guard.

Residents report that Hemper Lane was closed by police until the early hours of this morning (Thursday, April 6).

More to follow.