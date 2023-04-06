News you can trust since 1887
Hemper Lane, Greenhill: Flowers left at scene of crash in Sheffield suburb as house remains under police guard

A house in a Sheffield suburb remains under police guard this afternoon, following a crash on the road last night.

By Alastair Ulke and Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:07 BST

The road traffic collision took place on Hemper Lane at the junction with Reney Drive in Greenhill yesterday evening (Wednesday, April 5), with reports suggesting that police cars using blue flashing lights arrived on the scene at around 7.30pm.

A home on Hemper Lane has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police (SYP), following the collision, with an officer from the force currently standing guard.

The Star has contacted SYP for more information on the nature of the incident, and is still awaiting a response.

A home on Hemper Lane has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police (SYP), following the collision, with an officer from the force currently standing guard. Picture: Alastair UlkeA home on Hemper Lane has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police (SYP), following the collision, with an officer from the force currently standing guard. Picture: Alastair Ulke
Star reporter, Alastair Ulke, is currently at the scene and says a handful of flower bouquets have been left just outside the house under police guard.

Residents report that Hemper Lane was closed by police until the early hours of this morning (Thursday, April 6).

More to follow.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet provided a response on the nature of the incidentSouth Yorkshire Police have not yet provided a response on the nature of the incident
