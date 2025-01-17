Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which helps rehome rescue dogs has two pups in need of forever homes.

The five-month-old Presa Canario x Staffy/ Mastiff pups are currently being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

But so far the charity has not received any application for the pups.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a crazy world when five-month-old puppies get absolutely no adoption applications - not even one for either of these gorgeous boys.

“Surely there are suitable homes out there who are in a position to adopt a beautiful, friendly Presa Canario puppy?

“Maverick and Goose are amazing little characters who are just seeing the world for the first time - everything is new to them, but they’re doing so well.”

The charity said ‘breed experienced homes’ are needed, ideally with other dogs already living there.

“Please help us to find these boys the forever homes they need…they desperately need to be settling into permanent homes while they’re still so young,” the spokesperson continued.

The charity said the pups are “very sweet, friendly and wiggly” but are “shy/nervous of all things new, and will need careful introductions to the big wide world.”

“They are in foster and are doing well being introduced to lots of new sights and sounds, but will need ALL basic training, including house training,” the charity added.

“Breed experience, time, patience and commitment will help these special boys blossom into the most amazing, loyal companions.”

To find out more, visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.