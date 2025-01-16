Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable French bulldog “who couldn’t love people more if she tried” is in urgent need of her forever home.

Baby Brie is in foster care, but cannot stay much longer and the search is now on to find her a new loving home.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which rescued Brie, said: “We really do not want to see her back in kennels, so need to give her a big push to find her perfect home.

“She is only one year old and is a tiny little French Bulldog who couldn’t love people more if she tried.

“She is a bundle of fun who is all about attention, cuddles and plenty of playtime!!

“Brie is fine with other dogs, but she does get a bit jealous sharing her humans, so we think she would love a home where the limelight was all on her.

“She will need lots of company, and a home who are understanding that she is still a very young dog who will need plenty more training, and she will need some boundaries put in place to help her settle.”

To find out more about Brie, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’s website or Facebook page.