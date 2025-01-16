Helping Yorkshire Poundies: Loving French bulldog, Brie, in urgent need of forever home

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An adorable French bulldog “who couldn’t love people more if she tried” is in urgent need of her forever home.

Baby Brie is in foster care, but cannot stay much longer and the search is now on to find her a new loving home.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Loving French bulldog, Brie, is in urgent need of a forever homeLoving French bulldog, Brie, is in urgent need of a forever home
Loving French bulldog, Brie, is in urgent need of a forever home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which rescued Brie, said: “We really do not want to see her back in kennels, so need to give her a big push to find her perfect home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She is only one year old and is a tiny little French Bulldog who couldn’t love people more if she tried.

Brie is a French bulldog in need of a forever homeBrie is a French bulldog in need of a forever home
Brie is a French bulldog in need of a forever home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“She is a bundle of fun who is all about attention, cuddles and plenty of playtime!!

Brie is a loving poochBrie is a loving pooch
Brie is a loving pooch | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“Brie is fine with other dogs, but she does get a bit jealous sharing her humans, so we think she would love a home where the limelight was all on her.

“She will need lots of company, and a home who are understanding that she is still a very young dog who will need plenty more training, and she will need some boundaries put in place to help her settle.”

To find out more about Brie, visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’s website or Facebook page.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice