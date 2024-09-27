Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Animal lovers have been left upset and angry at the condition of a “beautiful” dog taken in by a rescue shelter.

Max is believed to have been attacked with a “blunt instrument” before he was rescued.

But he is now being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies, who said: “We’re so glad to have been able to help him - his new life starts today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max has been taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies after being attacked | Helping Yorkshire poundies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post, the animal charity said: ”Today has been an emotional and quite overwhelming day for us all here at HYPS

“At the start of the week we told you all we were saving more dogs…and we have kept our word.

“Please meet the kindest, sweetest gentle giant MAX.

“It really feels like things get worse and worse - the neglect, the heartbreaking stories - and sadly Max is no different.

“Eight-year-old Max was ‘assaulted with a blunt weapon’ ... there are just no words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From his condition, it’s clear that Max has been badly neglected but you would never know this by meeting him.

“On very first meet he met us with a full body wag and a ‘how do you do’ paw. Max is a special boy, there is no doubt - just look at his kind face.

“He now needs, and deserves, to be shown all the love in the world. We’re so glad to have been able to help him - his new life starts today.”

Max is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies | HYPS

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has website and Facebook page where you can find out more about Max, how to adopt dogs and donate to the charity to help towards their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HYPS follower Julie Kilkenny Hyam said: “We just don’t deserves dogs, they are honestly the most precious beautiful animals, so genuine and kind!

“Hope you find your forever home soon beautiful boy.”

Max is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies after being neglected | HYPS

Jane Gill added: “I can’t stand knowing that people hurt animals and children and not be able to do anything about it. These poor souls only want to be loved and give love and the fact that they are so trusting makes things even sadder.”

Donna Grace Scott posted: “Aww Max you beautiful beautiful boy. It makes me so happy that you’re now safe and now it’s time for you to enjoy life.”

Ali Rae added: “Breaks my heart, how can anyone be so cruel to animals, it really does make my blood boil. He really is a beautiful boy and things will only get so much better for him now and its just what he deserves.”