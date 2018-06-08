Help young people and have fun too

A scheme that supports Doncaster children in care is asking more people to join them, and to have some fun along the way.

The Independent Visitors Service, run by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, currently has 43 volunteers who help 46 young people – but says there are more waiting in the wings and more men are particularly needed to support teenage boys.

Children and their volunteers meet up once a month for a couple of hours, to take part in fun activities and to give the children a chance to talk about any issues they have.

The meet-ups offer the chance for child and volunteer to build up a positive and consistent relationship.

Teacher Adele Saywell has been a volunteer for ten years, during which time she has helped guide one young person into adulthood and has been linked with her second young person for the past five years.

She said: “I have seen him grow from being a very shy 12 year-old into a confident teenager. We have a great relationship.

“Getting involved in the Independent Visitors Service has helped me to see children and young people from a totally different perspective to how I see them in the classroom.”

Local businessman Dave Harle joined the scheme a year ago, after he retired as a school governor.

Volunteers only need to give a couple of hours a month to spend time with a young person – and they can have great fun getting involved in all sorts of activities, from bowling to boating and cycling to cinema trips.

Call Sue Wakefield on 01302 734414 or email: Sue.Wakefield@dcstrust.co.uk