'Help us honour the memory of our brave young fighter who died at Sheffield hospice'

The family of a young 'fighter' who defied medical predictions to live to 11 are honouring his memory by supporting the Sheffield hospice which became like a second home.

Theo Singh-Eyley was born at 29 weeks and diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy, feeding problems and severe reflux.

Theo with his bog brother Sam

The Sheffield United fan was given a life expectancy of just five years at birth but braved 37 surgical procedures during his short life and fought off meningitis to live for more than twice as long before dying aged 11 on June 1.

Despite being in and out of hospital, his family say he never let it get him down and maintained his 'cheeky' sense of humour, rarely being seen without a smile upon his face.

The youngster, who lived in Chesterfield, spent much of his time at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in North Anston, where his elder brother Sam said the staff were 'beyond amazing' and did so much to support Theo and his family through the toughest times.

His family want to repay the hospice, which needs more than £4 million a year to keep running, by raising at least £2,500 in Theo's memory so the team there can help more young people like him.

Theo with some of his heroes from Sheffield United

Sam, who is one of six brothers, said: "Theo was an amazing little fighter and no matter how poorly he might be, he was always smilling.

"He had a really cheeky sense of humour and loved Sheffield United. It meant a lot to him that he got to meet two of his heroes, Billy Sharp and Chris Morgan, before he died.

"The team at Bluebell Wood have supported Theo since he was born and they've been beyond amazing throughout that time, especially during our last few weeks with Theo.

"We want to do whatever we can to help them help other families. The hospice was a big part of Theo's life, and he would be proud that as a family we're trying to give something back in his memory."

Theo was only expected to reach the age of five when he was born

Sam said Babington, the trainer provider he works for, supporting people into apprenticeships, had been brilliant, paying for a tree in Theo's memory, donating money to Bluebell Wood and choosing the hospice as its charity of the year.

Theo's mum Denise said: "There are many words to describe Theo. Beautiful, special, cheeky but probably the most fitting word is a ‘fighter’. Theo never ceased to amaze me; he inspired me and is a really super son.

"Bluebell Wood have offered Theo and my family support you cannot begin to describe! I am confident when I say we would have crumbled without them during such a difficult time in our lives."

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bluebellwoodtheosjourney.