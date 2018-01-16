Help to slash energy bills

Citizens Advice Sheffield will be helping residents slash their energy bills by up to £300 as part of a series of special events for Big Energy Saving Week.

Volunteers and staff from Citizens Advice will be on hand to provide visitors with the latest advice, and will demonstrate how simple switching can be – and how the Energy Switch Guarantee offers peace of mind throughout the process.

Events will be held today at Hollinsend Park Bowling Club, Ridgeway Road 10am to 2pm, tomorrow at Woodthorpe TARA, 14 Ulley Road 10am to 1pm, Thursday The Link Community Hub, 83 Stradroke Drive 1pm to 4pm, Friday Carpenter Gardens Community Centre, Hollybank Road 10am to 1pm and Woodthorpe TARA 1pm to 3pm,