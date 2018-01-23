Help clean up Sheffield as part of huge day of action

Litter is one of those issues that will probably get most people in Sheffield wound up.

But how many of us actually do anything about it? Or, worse still, how many of us have dropped the odd wrapper or cigarette butt?

Fly-tipped rubbish and litter collected on a previous Sheffield Litter Pickers event in the Norfolk Park area.

One committed group that is taking action and aiming to clean up our city's streets is the Sheffield Litter Pickers - and they have ambitious plans.

The group is made up of several dedicated groups across the city who share the same view and regularly clean up their neighbourhoods.

But the group is now looking for more people to get involved in one of its biggest events to date and has issued a rallying call to get as many people as possible involved.

SLP will take part in Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean in March but the dedicated group need more volunteers to help make the event a success.

The group are planning to pull together members from litter picks across the city together for a huge clean up of Firth Park on Saturday, March 3.

Linda Ball, a member of Sheffield Litter Pickers, said: "The aims of our group are to encourage people to not drop litter and consider the social, economic and environmental effects of litter, to encourage people who see litter to take the initiative and clean it up and to promote our group as much as possible.

"We want as many people as possible to come down and help out in March. If people can't attend Firth Park but want to do a litter pick in their own area, that would be great."

Linda has secured 100 litter grabbers which will be provided to any volunteers on the day and the group has also invited Sheffield's six MPs as well as Cllr Anne Murphy, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

"Litter is blighting our city and the amount of it we collect on a weekly basis is staggering," she said.

"We really want the Great British Spring Clean to be a special event and something that we can use to boost our wider clampdown on litter in Sheffield."

Already on board with the event are Stuart Walker, from Runners Against Rubbish, David Holmes, of Dark Peak Fell Runners, and Sarah Hardy, who runs a litter pick in Firth Park every month.

An exact location for the event is yet to be confirmed but the group hope to meet around the Firth Park Road area at around 1pm.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group or getting involved in the event should search Sheffield Litter Pickers on Facebook.