Help at allotment for Sheffield’s elderly residents, youngsters and those with mental and physical health conditions

Volunteers from law firm Irwin Mitchell teamed up with pupils from Chaucer School to help make improvements to a Sheffield-based allotment which is used by the local community.

LEAF Allotments provide a space for elderly residents, young people and those with mental and physical health conditions to take some time out to learn about their food provision programme, horticulture and environmental issues as a form of alternative therapy.

The project is the latest in a string of initiatives between the city centre based law firm and Chaucer school which has been established for four years.

Taking place during National Inclusion Week (25 September – 1 October), Irwin Mitchell employees were on the Norwood allotment site on Herries Road on Friday 29 September.

Over 25 volunteers helped clear the allotment of any waste and overgrown hedges, painted railings and sheds and built a shelter which will provide cover for visiting school and community groups going forward. In addition to this, students from Chaucer school were available on the day to meet the business volunteers, help the allotment volunteers make their own apple juice and get creative making lanterns.

As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities they operate in Irwin Mitchell gives all employees 14 hours per year to volunteer to help good causes. The firm have encouraged staff to use part of their volunteering allowance to take part in community projects.

Irwin Mitchell has been working with Chaucer School pupils for the past four years running ‘Right to Read’ and ‘Number Partner’ schemes at the school, both of which see colleagues giving up their lunch breaks to help Year 7 students with numeracy and literacy skills.

More recently the law firm has introduced the school to the Parson Cross Forum and have helped organise tea dances and pantomimes for the elderly residents.

One volunteer from Irwin Mitchell, Rob Reed said “It was a great day, I really enjoyed every minute. It was great to work as a team and give some time back to the local community.”