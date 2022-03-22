Three crews from Central and Parkway fire stations were sent to the property on Derby Street, Heeley, after the blaze which involved furniture erupted last night, Monday, March 21.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that it was called at 10.20pm to the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, and the crews left at 10.45pm.

Firefighters in Sheffield also attended a rubbish fire involving building waste on Broomgrove Road yesterday evening, at around 8.15pm, a hedge fire which was deliberately started on Southey Drive at around 7.50am, and a commercial wheelie bin fire which is believed to have been deliberately started on Edward Street at around 11.50pm.

Derby Street in Heeley, Sheffield, where firefighters were called to a balcony blaze which is believed to have been started deliberately (pic: Google)