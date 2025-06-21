Heeley City Farm have issued a statement after the popular Sheffield visitor attraction was taped off by police yesterday (June 20) after a stabbing.

With the Heeley City Farm festival set to take place today (June 21), the farm has issued a statement.

In response to the stabbing, the popular visitor attraction said: “There was an incident at the farm which the police and ambulance team dealt with very quickly.”

The farm made it clear that the stabbing had nothing to do with their business, adding: “It was an isolated domestic incident, unrelated to any staff or service users.”

The Heeley City Farm festival is set to start at 12pm today, with music, food, kids entertainment, live acts, local beers and a fair ground.

The farm emphasised that the event will still be going ahead as planned.

“The farm will be open as usual for the festival,” the visitor attraction’s statement says.

The Star spoke to operations manager Julie Blacker, following the stabbing.

She said: “I got a phone call about an alleged fight outside the café. I’d been in the office at the time.

“I got there and someone was bleeding, so I gave first aid at the scene.

“Everyone was pretty shocked. We are used to people coming here to pet the animals, buy something for the garden or maybe get an ice cream.

“I’ve been here 15 years and nothing this has ever happened. Everyone here did what they could to help. All the training kicked in.”

She said none of the staff or the other visitors had been hurt in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star a man had been arrested.

They said: “At 3.08pm (Friday June 20) we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Heeley City Farm.

“It is reported that a 30-year-old man was stabbed and received injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering. The ambulance service attended, and the victim was taken to hospital.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further risk to the public.

“Officers are in the area carrying out increased patrols to reassure members of the public.”