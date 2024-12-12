Heeley City Farm forms special link with Sheffield care home residents

Heeley City Farm staff brought a range of animals to Springwood.

If you can’t get to the wildlife, there’s only one thing to do…let the wildlife come to you!

Residents at Sheffield’s Springwood residential care home in Shirecliffe - one of the homes operated by city charity Sheffcare - were delighted to have a visit from the animals of celebrated community farming project Heeley City Farm.

“It really is moving to see the reaction of many of our residents who clearly have a deep love and respect for animals and who respond so well to this sort of close interaction,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson

“We’re really are thankful to everybody at Heeley City Farm for making this visit possible.”