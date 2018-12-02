Heavy traffic delays in Doncaster due to visit from the Coca-Cola truck

Motorists travelling in an area of Doncaster are experiencing heavy traffic this afternoon, due to delays caused by the Coca-Cola Truck visiting town.

The Coca Cola truck will be at the Lakeside Village until 8pm this evening, as part of a two-day visit to the town.

A spokesman for First Buses said the visit was causing delays throughout the bus network.

They said: “Delays across the network due to heavy traffic in and around Doncaster, services which operate around Lakeside outlet and those inter worked with these services are experiencing extra delays due to the Coca-Cola truck visiting.”

Speaking before the visit, David Aunins, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said they were ‘thrilled’ that the Coca-Cola truck would be returning to the centre.

He said: “There really is no better way to mark the start of Christmas than with a visit from the iconic Coca Cola truck!

“It’s a credit to the hard work of the team at Lakeside Village making last year’s visit such a great success that we have once again been selected as a venue on the tour and we are all so excited to see the truck for ourselves.

“We know our customers will be down in their droves to join in with the festive fun as we look forward to another magical Christmas at Lakeside Village!”

